DoT director reveals continued record arrivals

(CNS): Tourism Director Rosa Harris shared more record-breaking statistics on air arrivals Wednesday, when she revealed that 40,591 overnight guests visited Cayman last month, the first time that the numbers for May have surpassed 40,000 and the sixth consecutive month of growth. Harris was speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, where she offered an update on the tourism sector.

Focusing largely on overnight guess, she told the audience that stay-over numbers for 2019 have increased on 2018, which was itself a record-breaking year, by more than 13%, as the increase in airlift from Denver and Texas fuelled the growth. By the end of May this year Cayman had already welcomed 232,474 visitors, the highest number in history for the first five months of the year.

While Harris said airlift was the most critical factor in the growth, targeted market campaigns have also helped to attract people to the destination, and it was the “stunning natural beauty of the Cayman Islands” that continues to be its best selling point, given that it is by no means the only warm weather destination in the world.

While cruise numbers were down around 15,000 last month when compared to the previous year, the near 108,000 passengers bring the total of cruise visitors to almost 900,400 so far this year, which compares well with most previous years. The drop in cruise numbers will be offset by the much greater expenditure of the additional 5,000 stay-over guests and the accommodation tax, which will boost government coffers.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, who joined Harris to answer questions after her presentation, said he would like to see cruise passengers spending more money. He justified government’s continued pursuit of the cruise project by saying that it was securing the cruise sector for the 300 or so taxi drivers who depend on it to make a living.

