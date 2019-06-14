Door to door petition checks to begin in two weeks

Cruise Port Referendum volunteers Billy Adam and Laura Egglishaw collect signatures for the petition

(CNS): The Elections Office has confirmed that the door to door verification process of the petition for a referendum on the cruise port project will start in around two weeks. But voters who have signed the petition can now visit the office to verify their signature during office hours with their voter card or another valid ID. Over the next two weeks, elections officials will review the petition and organise the signatures, based on districts and households, and begin the training to ensure the extra staff will be able to carry out the official process.

Various methods will be used to confirm that the number of signatures meets or exceeds the required 25% (5,289) of registered electors (21,155) in accordance with section 90 of the Constitution. All of the signatures will be checked to ensure they correspond with the electoral register. The manual checks with petitioners will be conducted to ensure the signatures were made by the voter, as claimed on the petition

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell urged all electors who signed to ensure that the office has their actual place of residence on the register.

“Under the law, all persons must maintain updated registration details with the Elections Office,” he said. “With this referendum process, and an upcoming election year, it is vital that these details are kept accurate. As we move forward, the Elections Office is fully committed to ensuring this process is as fair, accurate and transparent as possible. We will work expeditiously to conclude this verification process,” he added.

Campaigners for the referendum still have a number of concerns about the verification process. It is still unclear on what grounds or terms of reference the office is using to justify the need to check all 5,289 signatures face to face rather than using random sampling or verifying signatures with the Elections Office database, as there is no legislation in place to support the constitutional right of the people to request a vote on issues of national importance.

The CPR activists are worried that the verification process is taking place at a time when people are likely to be overseas for an extended period on summer vacation. In which case, their democratic right could be undermined and the petition put in jeopardy because they are not here. Therefore, everyone who plans to be away this summer is urged to go to the Election Office or call in if they are overseas.

Elections Office staff members will be available at various public locations throughout the Cayman Islands in the coming weeks and those details will be made public once finalised.

The office is located on the second floor of Smith Road Centre in George Town, and can be contacted at (345) 949-8047 or by email at office@elections.ky. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm.

