DoE reminds public of lost wetlands

Area behind the Ritz-Carlton where mangroves were ripped out to make way for the Dragon Bay development that never happened

(CNS): At the request of a number of people who attended a recent meeting hosted by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, the Department of Environment has re-published a number of comparative maps showing how much important natural habitat, such as wetlands and mangroves, has been lost from the west side of Grand Cayman over the last four decades. As government seeks to gut the National Conservation Law to pave the way for more development, the maps from the DoE serve as a stark reminder of how much the environment has already been impacted by development.

According to one of the maps, 69% of all wetlands, including mangroves and sedge marsh, on the western end of the island has been lost to development. Almost 3,700 acres of wetland was lost between 1976 to 2013.

During the National Trust meeting concerns were raised by those in attendance that the broader public does not realize how much of Grand Cayman’s important natural habitat and resources have been lost. Suggestions were made that the people need more visual aids to encourage them to join the fight to protect the conservation law, and the DoE was asked to publish the maps it has of habitat loss to help deliver the message.

People expressed concerns that the National Conservation Law, which remains the only thing that can at least curtail the excessive and continuous coastal development, was under serious threat, despite the fact that only a tiny percentage of development projects have been affected by the legislation.

Since July 2016, when the relevant section of the NCL took effect, the DoE has recommended to the National Conservation Council that just six projects out of hundreds should be subject to an environmental impact assessment. To date, none of these projects, mostly roads plus the request by one of Dart’s companies to remove beachrock from Seven Mile Beach, have been advanced any further.

The law has done little to undermine development but has encouraged people to think more sustainably and take DoE advice on board to mitigate potential environmental damage from their development proposals. Nevertheless, the government has painted a distorted picture of the law.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature