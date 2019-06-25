Dart’s ‘iconic’ tower finds no favour with Chamber

Justin Howe at the Economic Forum

(CNS): The proposal by Dart, Cayman’s largest landowner and developer, does not appear to have found favour with the Chamber of Commerce. Justin Howe, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Operations at one of Dart’s network of companies, was pushing the idea of the tower during the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, but the idea of a vertical resort that would be the tallest building in the Caribbean does not appear to be very popular, even in the business community.

The proposal was first raised by the premier earlier this year at the Cayman Economic Outlook conference, where he said that government and Dart were discussing the idea and he wanted to start the conversation about changing the law to pave the way for a tower project.

But at the Economic Forum Chris Kirkconnell, the current Chamber president, issued a note of caution, pointing out that it would take proper planning in Cayman to allow development that benefits everyone and remains sustainable, as he warned against it becoming a high-rise jungle.

Kirkconnell said he had spoken to many people from all industries about the proposed tower and people agreed that “a 50-, 80- or 100-storey skyscraper in the middle of Seven Mile Beach was not needed nor wanted by the larger community”.

But when Howe addressed the audience later in the day, he said that with land now at a premium, especially in the Seven Mile Beach area, and a finite resource, regardless of the price the only answer for that areas is to “grow up and not out”.

He said that Dart recognised “the benefits of taller buildings”, as he urged the country to have the conversation about building heights now when the government was reviewing the national zoning plan.

The senior executive from Dart argued that tall buildings have a smaller footprint and a lower environmental impact, and infrastructure demands are reduced. He urged people to be bold and instead of increasing heights incrementally, to change the heights now to pave way for the company’s proposed iconic tower.

He also suggested that an iconic tower could “become a symbol of Cayman’s standing on the world stage” and attract more rich people to the country. Hinting at Dart’s vision, he said the proposal for a tower would be a 5-star hotel with shops. Howe said that since the premier announced the proposed idea and opened the conversation, Dart had been considering what would move this from an idea to a plan.

He spoke about a tower that could be instantly recognisable the world over and said Dart’s long-term goal was to connect Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound to allow people to walk between the two without crossing a road. He said that the two tunnels that the developer has created were the foundation of that, so the obvious place for the tower was at Camana Bay to the east of the West Bay Road.

Despite the public perception that Cayman’s population and development is already out of control and, more importantly, not benefiting the majority of people, the Dart executive was undeterred and said that Cayman’s density was nowhere near some islands and that the population would continue to grow. He also spoke about attracting billionaires who disproportionately put much into the economy but “take virtually nothing out”, Howe claimed.

He said that Dart and government were engaged in “very positive dialogue” over the proposals but the decision was up to government and the people.

