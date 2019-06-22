Cuban migrant bill reaches $1.4 million

Cuban migrant boat (file photo)

(CNS): Government has said that in the first five months of this year it had already spent around $1.4 million holding Cuban migrants in and out of the detention centre, almost as much as the entire budget for 2018 of $1.6 million. Government closed the Immigration Detention Centre at Fairbanks six weeks ago as it aimed to accommodate Cubans seeking asylum in other non-custodial facilities. But the centre was reopened after the arrival of two Cuban men in East End earlier this month.

There are another 21 Cuban migrants seeking asylum who have been granted permission to enter Cayman. Seven are now living in approved accommodation around Grand Cayman while the others are housed temporarily at the Gun Bay Civic Centre.

Officials said that the move to accommodate some migrants outside the detention centre is in keeping with international guidelines to provide alternatives to placing the migrants and refugees in detention wherever possible.

Although they are not in custody, the migrants are subject to certain conditions: they must abide by all Cayman Islands laws, they must not tamper with the electronic tags they have been fitted with, and they must observe a nightly curfew between 9pm and 6am. The migrants are free to move about the isalnd during the day and can request special permission to waive curfew, but none of the migrants are permitted to work.

Officials said that if they breach any of these conditions they could be returned to the IDC for a period of time or until the individual is repatriated or granted asylum.

Immigration officials also noted that Gun Bay Civic Center is a publicly-owned facility that has space for beds, bathrooms and areas for cooking and exercise. It allows the government to temporarily provide for the basic needs of the migrants without having them remain in a detention setting. Alternative facilities may be used if and when they become available and other public buildings are being considered as potential accommodation should the public require use of the civic centre.

