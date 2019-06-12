Cruise Port Referendum facts

Johann Moxam writes: It’s always interesting to read the anonymous comments of people who will say all types of nonsense to deflect from the reality regarding the people-initiated referendum. I accept this is all part of the freedoms we enjoy in Cayman regardless of how one views the proposed cruise berthing facility project. For clarity here are a few facts:

1. The voice of the people must be heard as it is a constitutional right for a people-initiated referendum (PIR) under S.70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009.

2. Over 25% of registered voters have played their part by signing the petition on the proposed CBF project, making history.

3. If the government ignores the will of the people (25% of registered voters) and put obstacles in the way to fight against participatory democracy, they are not working in the best interests of the electorate, our country and do not believe in the democratic process. Cayman deserves better representation and leadership than those who seek to fight their own people.

4. The governor of the Cayman Islands will play a crucial role overseeing this referendum process as the PIR falls under his responsibility relating to matters of good governance.

5. This is clearly a matter of national importance, given the stated position by the Government of National Unity and their expensive campaign against the PIR, paid for by the public purse, and using senior civil servants and public officers to state their case in the PR campaign. To spend nearly $10 million on the CBF process, reports and professional services over two administrations is evidence of it being a clearly stated matter of national importance.

6. All MLAs will now be forced to state their position on the proposed CBF project and whether they support a project that will become Cayman’s largest, most complex, expensive capital works project to date. Given the track record of the leadership, all MLAs will have explain to their constituents why the are confident in the project or if they have concerns about the project.

7. All MLAs will be forced to share all relevant and updated information with public.

8. There has been a lack of credible information in the public domain and misrepresentations by our government, highlighted by their actions at the public meeting held at the Family Life Centre on 26 September 2018.

9. In the state-sponsored PR media campaign the narrative from the Ministry of Tourism, premier and deputy premier seemed to change from the claim that tender fees ($5.25 per person) will pay for the CBF project to the claim that the Cayman government will not contribute any funds towards the project on a 25-year term.

10. The removal of Department of Environment director from the Steering Committee was a major faux pas, given the legitimate environmental concerns and questions held by a large cross-section of the public.

In closing, ordinary concerned citizens started a grassroots initiative called CPR Cayman made up by a diverse collection of Caymanians who are exercising their democratic rights.

Regardless of your position on the CBF, having your say in the democratic process and getting your concerns addressed by the CIG on a project that will have significant environmental, financial and socio-economic impact is a right that we are all afforded under our Constitution.

If the leadership of our country were interested in openness, honesty, respect for the views of the majority, accountability, transparency and good governance, I do not think the government would be facing a historic people-initiated referendum under S.70 of the Constitution heading into the 2021 election.

#HAVEYOURSAY

#STAYWOKE🇰🇾

Related

Category: Politics, Viewpoint