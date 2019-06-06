Cruise activists to meet governor

(CNS): Volunteers behind the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the question of whether or not the Cayman people support government’s plans for a cruise berthing facility in George Town will meet the governor today, ahead of submitting the more than 5,500 signatures to the Elections Office. Activists said that they will now take the full original petition to the office for verification next week. Given the concerns about the verification process raised by the campaigners, they want to clarify what will happen next, given the lack of legislation on people’s referendums.

“In preparation to submit the petition to the Elections Office for verification next week, CPR Cayman will be meeting with the governor on Friday at 9am,” the CPR said in an official statement. “We will update the public on the precise date and time of the petition submission following this meeting.”

The campaigners explained that there are concerns about the next steps because not only is this petition a first for Cayman, but there is no law in place to steer the process.

“Many people have expressed concerns about the verification process, and we will seek greater clarification on all verification options that the Elections Office will provide for registered voters and all safeguards they will employ to ensure they are able to contact all persons who signed the petition,” the activists stated.

“As the community celebrates this historic achievement of reaching the 25% benchmark, we wish to thank everyone who has supported the petition for a people-initiated referendum, enabling us to collectively chart our path towards a more inclusive and participatory democracy in the Cayman Islands,” they added.

