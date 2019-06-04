Crown accepts plea from man who attacked mother

(CNS): Prosecutors have accepted an admission by Jeffrey William Powery (33) that he seriously assaulted his mother with intent to do her harm in a violent incident in December at her West Bay home. The crown had originally charged Powery with attempted murder but he had denied trying to kill Jolene Powery, while admitting GBH with intent, which carries a similar tariff. His mother was left in a coma after she sustained a serious head injury from a rock, and is now understood to be going through lengthy rehabilitation in the United States.

Prosecutors said they would need a medical status update on the victim ahead of Powery’s sentencing, which will take place later this year. In the interim, Powery, who has been in jail since his arrest in December, was remanded back into custody.

