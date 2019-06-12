CPR set to deliver cruise petition

(CNS): Making history in the Cayman Islands, campaigners behind the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the government’s proposed cruise berthing facility will be delivering the original petition with around 5,500 voters’ signatures to the Elections Office tomorrow. The grassroots activists, who have been working on collecting the signatures since last August, have now satisfied themselves about the process and sought reassurances from the governor’s office, paving the way for them to deliver the petition and trigger the verification process.

The handover is expected to take place at the Elections Office on Smith Road at 2pm Wednesday, when the petitioners will hand over the documents to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell, who is now expected to take a leave of absence from his primary job as the chief officer in the premier’s human resources and immigration ministry.

As the verification process gets underway, petitioners are urging people to register to vote to ensure that they can participate in the Cayman Islands’ first ever people-initiated referendum.

They are also urging everyone who has signed the petition to contact the Elections Office to assist in the verification of their own signature, which will help ensure that this part of the referendum process happens smoothly and quickly.

The Elections Office is tasked with checking that each signature belongs to a qualified elector and that that person was the one who actually signed.

Howell has said that, depending on how easy it will be to track voters down, given that it is the summer and people may have changed addresses since the electoral roll was last verified before the 2017 election, it could take several weeks to confirm the 5,289 names needed to trigger the referendum.

That is why people who have signed the petition are encouraged to go to the Elections Office with their voter ID and help the staff verify the petition names over the coming weeks.

So far, government has refused to take the petition seriously and is continuing with the bidding process for the cruise and cargo project. Just last week Premier Alden McLaughlin made a statement to the Legislative Assembly that the final bids were now under evaluation and it would not be long before a winning bidder was announced.

He refused to answer questions from the opposition benches about his position on the referendum, maintaining that until a petition was presented to Cabinet, there was no referendum on the issue.

McLaughlin refused to be drawn on whether he believed it was a matter of national importance, the benchmark which is stated in the Constitution for a people’s vote. He said that until the petition with the requisite number of voters was presented to the Cabinet, the government had no need to consider the issue. If that happened, he said, it would then take legal advice.

Denying that the cruise port project is of national importance will be very difficult for the government but it will be a way of delaying the vote and forcing the campaign into the courts once the petition makes it to Cabinet.

The next stumbling block for the national vote will be the question posed in the referendum, as government controls this and there are fears it could be worded to confuse the issue. It could be phrased broadly about the direction of cruise tourism rather than simply asking people if they support the idea of cruise berthing facilities in George Town harbour, which is what the petition is based on.

While the governor has said he will ensure that the question and the entire process leading up to a referendum is fair, government is one hundred percent committed to the cruise project, and despite the clear and growing public concerns and continued lack of real justification, it seems intent on pursuing the project at all costs.

Nevertheless, the campaigners intend to battle the issue all the way to the vote to ensure that the people of the Cayman Islands, and not just the seven members of the Unity government’s Cabinet, will decide in a free and fair ballot whether or not this project goes ahead.

Category: development, Local News, Politics