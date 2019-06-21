Cops round up suspect burglars

Daniel Wallace Rankine

(CNS): The police arrested two suspected burglars this week for unrelated crimes. One of them, Daniel Wallace Rankine, was finally arrested on Thursday in relation to two break-ins on 8 and 14 April, after police spent two months tracking him down. And a 32-year-old man from George Town, whom police did not name, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into recovered jewelry. A subsequent search of the man’s address led to the recovery of 25 ganja plants.

Police said he has since been charged with burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, damage to property, cultivating ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and refusing to provide a sample of urine. Police said he was due in court Friday.

