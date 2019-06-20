Cops pepper spray drunk woman

La Esperanza, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Police officers on Cayman Brac deployed pepper spray on a 23-year-old woman, who “appeared to be highly intoxicated”, at a bar on Watering Place Road Tuesday evening after she assaulted the officers who responded to a report that her bag had been stolen. At around 8pm the police went to La Esperanza bar because the woman, who was a customer there, had complained of the theft.

The officers tried to calm her down, but after they located the bag and returned it to her, the woman began making threats to kill a man in the officers’ presence and lunged at him.

When the police intervened the woman assaulted the officers, which is when she was pepper sprayed and subdued. The RCIPS said, “It was unclear that any theft had occurred.”

The woman, who is from Cayman Brac, received medical treatment and remains under medical observation while in police custody, having been arrested for making threats to kill, disorderly conduct at a licensed premises, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

