Conservationists seek protection for land crabs

(CNS): A group of concerned conversations who are worried about the threat to Cayman’s land crabs have been working with the Department of Environment to get these culturally significant creatures on the protected species lists under the National Conservation Law. A request is now being made to Cabinet to add the black land crab and red shanks so that the DoE can come up with a conservation plan to help reverse the decline. The group of residents are worried about the reduced population and the crabs’ vulnerability to getting killed during spawning events.

In the latest edition of Flicker, the magazine of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit, an article outlines how the activists got involved in pushing for the conservation of the species, which are subject to “possible endangerment and extinction” because of lost habitat, obstruction of migratory routes, crab-hunting, and “crab bait” poisons on residential developments.

The concerned residents asked the National Conservation Council to consider the cultural significance of these species, their appeal to tourists, their ecological significance as recyclers and seed dispersers, and the educational value related to the species’ ecology.

The ministry responsible for the environment is in the process of drawing up a paper for Cabinet and if the elected officials agree, then the experts can work out a plan that will protect the species so that future Caymanians will also be able to enjoy this traditional and popular food in the decades to come.

See the summer edition of Flicker on the DoE website here.

