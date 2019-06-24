Community battles Beach Bay resort
(CNS): Beach Bay residents in the area of St James Point are concerned that a proposed development in their quiet residential community is going to be rubber stamped, despite their objections and a lack of transparency around the project. Some of the residents have begun a petition opposing the development and the proposed road changes in the area as they believe all is not what it seems and the resort is of such a scale that it is inappropriate for their community of family homes.
Government first entered into an agreement on the project with the developers, led by American businessman JD Layton, back in 2015. During a press conference at the time, as government signed the deal with the US-based investor, the premier heralded the project as a major benefit for the district. Government gave the developers some $25 million in concessions. as they were extremely keen to see inward investment when the country was still struggling in the aftermath of the global recession.
Shortly after that the government re-zoned the area from residential to hotel and tourism as part of the deal.
In 2016 government held another press conference with the developers, who had by that time become Beach Bay Ltd and had begun clearing an area for a new road. Then in 2017 the NRA revealed a proposed road change for the project, which residents believed would cut off access to the beach for many of the homes in the community. It was also at that point that those living in the community began raising concerns that what they believed was going to be a small boutique hotel at St James Point may well be a much larger project.
The project is now proposed to be a 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel and is expected to be heard by the Central Planning Authority next month. But residents believe that all is not what it seems and they have concerns about the entire development.
Residents claim that they were not properly notified about the zone or road changes or the extent and size of the project, which they say is disproportionate to the actual size of the beachfront for the proposed resort. Residents believe that some of the land being bought by developers is for an overflow car park, staff quarters and other industrial and commercial buildings to support the resort, which will be in the heart of their residential neigbourhood.
One concerned resident in the area, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNS that this was a “classic case of a round peg trying to force itself into a square hole. This size resort cannot be plonked into quiet neighborhoods and a country road… We are not Seven Mile Beach; we are single family occupancy residential area.”
The concerns and fears of people living in the area have been compounded by the fact that the developer, who had originally agreed to meet residents to outline the details of the project, had ceased communication and no meeting has been set. At a recent public meeting MLA Chris Saunders told residents that he would try to set up a meeting with the developer, but residents told CNS that nothing has been arranged.
Given the impact on the community, residents are worried that the developer is already confident that he will get everything he wants because of the deal he struck with government and has no need to engage or attempt to get local residents to support the project in order to steer the development through planning.
According to the deal government signed in 2015, the administration agreed to ensure that the project received planning approval — four years before the plans reached the CPA agenda.
The plans are now available at the planning department and some residents have been able to inspect them, though no date has yet been set for it to be heard. The developer is proposing a massive resort, with one ten-storey building and another nine-storey building, alongside a smaller central resort area. The project covers a significant area of Beach Bay, with the resort sprawling across several proposed buildings.
Residents say that all of this will have a massively negative impact on their homes and their way of life, turning their once quiet community into a commercial zone. They believe that both government and the developer have failed to properly outline the extent of the project and that their concerns are being ignored.
See the full original agreement signed by government with Beach Bay developers in 2015 giving them the green light in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
who is the local architect on this?
Don’t worry about the architect, Mr. Smith. Mr. Dart has it all under control.
The flood gates are open for all developers to lay waste to this once called “Emerald Isle”. This trend is not going to stop until the island is taken back by the rising seas. Doesn’t matter what politicians are in power, so long as there’s money greasing palms they’ll be bending over backwards to get it while they can. Sadly it’s not about the people anymore, it’s all about the 💰.
The youth out there, at least the ones that haven’t yet been jaded by the pro-development BS our government is spewing might just have a chance to stop or reverse this trend and preserve the the real green that remains.
Time for the establishment of a Green Party here. Things are getting totally out of whack with this development and 50 storey skyscrapers on the horizon.
Looking at the size of the property I personally would be very worried about the turtle nesting in this area, which over the years I have been down at night to watch them hatch.
I’m sure the property owners can’t guarantee that their tourist won’t walk in the areas that these turtles hatch and prevent turtles from laying their eggs.
I hope our politicians listen to the Doe on this matter and this project is denied Oh wait how nieve I am, when did the current government care about our environment
Wow, so unpredictable people would object to this
It wont matter what petitions you sign on this island. Nothing will stop they greed. Looking forward to seeing this place underwater in 20 years due to global warming anyways. They just trying to cash out before the island is uninhabitable…
Developers totally rule in Cayman.
South Miami Beach Caribbean here we come.
Yes, maybe you should leave the island now and head for high lands just to be safe.
Great idea. Guess you don’t give a damn about the lowering of the quality of life on this island. A high quality of life is simply not sustainable at current rates of development.
Fix the dump now.
If I leave it will be because it has gotten too crowded for me. I don’t like it when it gets too crowded to get around. It just keeps getting worse.