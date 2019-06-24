Community battles Beach Bay resort

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Beach Bay residents in the area of St James Point are concerned that a proposed development in their quiet residential community is going to be rubber stamped, despite their objections and a lack of transparency around the project. Some of the residents have begun a petition opposing the development and the proposed road changes in the area as they believe all is not what it seems and the resort is of such a scale that it is inappropriate for their community of family homes.

Government first entered into an agreement on the project with the developers, led by American businessman JD Layton, back in 2015. During a press conference at the time, as government signed the deal with the US-based investor, the premier heralded the project as a major benefit for the district. Government gave the developers some $25 million in concessions. as they were extremely keen to see inward investment when the country was still struggling in the aftermath of the global recession.

Shortly after that the government re-zoned the area from residential to hotel and tourism as part of the deal.

In 2016 government held another press conference with the developers, who had by that time become Beach Bay Ltd and had begun clearing an area for a new road. Then in 2017 the NRA revealed a proposed road change for the project, which residents believed would cut off access to the beach for many of the homes in the community. It was also at that point that those living in the community began raising concerns that what they believed was going to be a small boutique hotel at St James Point may well be a much larger project.

The project is now proposed to be a 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel and is expected to be heard by the Central Planning Authority next month. But residents believe that all is not what it seems and they have concerns about the entire development.

Residents claim that they were not properly notified about the zone or road changes or the extent and size of the project, which they say is disproportionate to the actual size of the beachfront for the proposed resort. Residents believe that some of the land being bought by developers is for an overflow car park, staff quarters and other industrial and commercial buildings to support the resort, which will be in the heart of their residential neigbourhood.

One concerned resident in the area, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNS that this was a “classic case of a round peg trying to force itself into a square hole. This size resort cannot be plonked into quiet neighborhoods and a country road… We are not Seven Mile Beach; we are single family occupancy residential area.”

The concerns and fears of people living in the area have been compounded by the fact that the developer, who had originally agreed to meet residents to outline the details of the project, had ceased communication and no meeting has been set. At a recent public meeting MLA Chris Saunders told residents that he would try to set up a meeting with the developer, but residents told CNS that nothing has been arranged.

Given the impact on the community, residents are worried that the developer is already confident that he will get everything he wants because of the deal he struck with government and has no need to engage or attempt to get local residents to support the project in order to steer the development through planning.

According to the deal government signed in 2015, the administration agreed to ensure that the project received planning approval — four years before the plans reached the CPA agenda.

The plans are now available at the planning department and some residents have been able to inspect them, though no date has yet been set for it to be heard. The developer is proposing a massive resort, with one ten-storey building and another nine-storey building, alongside a smaller central resort area. The project covers a significant area of Beach Bay, with the resort sprawling across several proposed buildings.

Residents say that all of this will have a massively negative impact on their homes and their way of life, turning their once quiet community into a commercial zone. They believe that both government and the developer have failed to properly outline the extent of the project and that their concerns are being ignored.

See the full original agreement signed by government with Beach Bay developers in 2015 giving them the green light in the CNS Library.

