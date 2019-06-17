Civil service running up overtime bills

(CNS): The auditor general has noted that government has been running up overtime bills for civil servants across a number of departments, leading to budget overruns, as a result of a number of vacancies across the civil service. In Sue Winspear’s latest report on the state of public finances, the independent auditor warned government that “continuous extended working hours creates a risk of inefficiency in the quality of work performance”, and this level of reliance on public sector workers doing extra hours could have a detrimental impact on their well-being.

Winspear stated in the report that overtime bills within government up to the end of 2017 was much higher than in previous years. She said the civil service bosses need to analyse overtime costs and prepare a business case to either justify the increase level of spending on overtime costs or hire the staff needed to fill the gaps.

“The result of this analysis should be properly reflected in the preparation of overtime budgets,” she added.

According to the report, the Health Services Authority exceeded its budgeted overtime allocation by more than 500%. In response, the HSA said it was difficult to eliminate overtime budgets because of the nature of healthcare but it did now have a policy to address the issue and was working on filling important vacancies.

Meanwhile, at the home affairs ministry the overtime bill for HM Cayman Islands Prison Service and the Cayman Islands Fire Service also increased significantly, though Winspear did not find any business cases to support the 58% increase in spending or that it was being monitored, despite the susceptibility to abuse. However, prison management said they had recruited 22 new officers and were working on dealing with the overtime overruns.

The increase in fire service overtime budget is because the headcount is short by 50 people. In addition, eight officers are injured and on light duties, while another eight are on sick leave or suspended from work. A service which should be 148 strong has only 82 people able to work full time. CIFS management said in its response that this significant shortfall in the headcount had been compounded by the need for additional officers at some stations to meet mandatory staffing levels.

