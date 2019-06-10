Civil servants unhappy with pay and benefits

(CNS): Government workers are increasingly happier and more engaged in their work, according to an internal survey of civil servants, but they are not happy with pay and benefits. The 2018 survey found that only 37% were content with how they were rewarded despite the recent cost of living allowance (COLA) and other pay increases across the public sector. However there was good news for civil services bosses when it comes to other parts of the survey and customer satisfaction, where public sector workers got top marks.

