CIG starts search for cruise port project boss

(CNS): The Major Projects Office of the Public Works Department has begun advertising for a senior project manager to oversee the controversial cruise-cargo development project in George Town, on the day the final bids for the project came in and right after campaigners announced they had exceeded the number of signatures needed to trigger a referendum on the issue. While government has accused the activists of being presumptuous regarding the success of their campaign, it appears to be ignoring the real possibility that this project could be stopped by the people.

The PWD has posted the job advert for a project manager in various online locations including overseas and is making it clear this top position on the project will be going to an expatriate.

Opening the ad for the vacancy as a “new opportunity to live and work in the Caribbean”, the Projects Office said the post holder will be responsible for the successful delivery of a major Cruise Berthing Facility and Cargo Upgrade project from completion of final tenders to financial close and project completion.

The advert indicates that the total project value is in excess of $200 million, though pundits here believe it will much more than the figure cited. The job ad states that the project will be delivered through a public private partnership under a design, build,finance and maintain (DBFM) procurement route and that the new boss will be responsible for the planning and management of all project deliverables, including schedule and cost among many other elements of the project.

Candidates are required to have a degree in applied sciences related to marine engineering and construction/construction management from an accredited educational institution. Additionally, the post holder must be a registered, professional member of their discipline established either in the UK, US or Canada.

The job also calls for 15 years or more relevant experience in managing complex multi-disciplinary projects, which will ideally include experience in the design or construction and delivery of port and marine projects with an emphasis on dredging, piling and land reclamation, environmental permitting, cargo and cruise operations.

“Experience of PPP procurement is considered very desirable with projects in the order of $50 million or above. A high level of interpersonal skills with the ability to work in a team and to relate to people at all levels, within government and the community is required,” the advert states.

There is no indication in the job advert of the local opposition to the project, but the successful candidate can expect a minimum salary of between CI$84,874-$114,156 plus full medical and dental benefits for the candidate and dependents, as well as the government’s generous pension benefit of 12% of annual salary. The government is also offering a full relocation package for airfare and shipment of personal effects.

However, as government presses ahead with the project, the campaign for a people-initiated referendum also presses on and the activists are expected to deliver the original petition to the Elections Office Friday, following a meeting with the governor, when the verification process will begin.

Despite concerns that people are being intimidated by political allies of government and the pro-port lobby into backing off from their support, campaigners are urging people to stand firm. The grassroots activists remain confident that even if some of the petition names cannot be verified or some turn out not to be qualified, they themselves have already verified more than enough to reach the constitutional requirement of 5,289 electors to trigger the national poll.

As a result, CNS understands that the campaigners will be seeking some form of court injunction to hold progress on the project and to prevent intimidation.

The PWD is advertising for three jobs in total. In addition to the cruise port senior project manager, the department is also seeking project managers for the new John Gray High School campus, which will cost $80 around million, and new judicial projects which includes the new courthouse facility and a new prison, which is expected to cost around $150 million. All three jobs carry the same salary range and benefits package.

The full job descriptions are expected to be posted on the government website here but in the meantime visit LinkedIn to see the details.

