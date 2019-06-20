Chamber wants end to rollover

Chris Kirkconnell

(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce president has revealed that a recent survey of its members showed that the government’s rollover policy is still extremely unpopular within the organisation. In his opening address at the Economic Forum Wednesday, Chris Kirkconnell said that 71% of those who took part do not like the term limit policy, despite the change from a seven- to a ten-year term. He said that several of the members gave negative comments that painted a picture of a disruptive policy offering no benefit to anyone.

Revealing a number of comments made during the survey, Kirkconnell said the Chamber wanted to “re-open the discussion on the term limit policy” to find out whether it is addressing “the needs of our community or hampering business growth”.

He said members wanted to find a new way for people to acquire citizenship and an option for people to choose not to pursue citizenship while allowing them to work and live in Cayman.

Members told the Chamber that they do not believe rollover works because it does not increase the number of qualified and available Caymanian workers but just forces companies to lose their trained and sometimes favoured employees, who are usually replaced by other new expatriates.

Small business owners who took part in the survey noted the particular problem rollover presents for them: when they are not in a position to cross-train or have multiple people doing one job, the policy is disruptive to the stability of their businesses.

Kirkconnell welcomed the government’s stewardship of the current robust economy in Cayman, the drop in unemployment and the control over public finances, but he raised a few concerns about the impact of growth on the environment, the problem of inflation, a serious shortage of affordable accommodation for workers or government’s failure to come up with a vision for an agreed overall strategy for the sustainable management of Cayman’s wider society and economy.

He warned of the potential for over-development and said Chamber members did not want to see Cayman become a high-rise concrete jungle. He said they were against the proposed “iconic tower” that government was in discussions with Dart about for Camana Bay.

However, during the last segment of the day when a panel discussed the future growth of Cayman and a possible increase in the population up to 100,000 people, Justin Howe from Dart pushed the idea again and spoke about making it the tallest building in the Caribbean. But, he said, the tower, which would likely be a hotel or a vertical resort, was still in the discussion phase and it was up to government when it would move beyond that.

Related

Category: Business