Cayman urged to drop HIV ban by UNAIDS

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is one of 48 countries being urged by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) to drop their restrictions on people living with HIV landing or working in those places. While the Cayman government does not necessarily prevent HIV+ people landing or visiting Cayman, it still requires work permit applicants to take an HIV test. CNS understands that some cases have gone before the courts to challenge the policy.

In a press release Thursday, UNAIDS said that all travel restrictions based on HIV status are discriminatory, prevent people from accessing HIV services and propagate stigma.

“Travel restrictions on the basis of HIV status violate human rights and are not effective in achieving the public health goal of preventing HIV transmission,” said Gunilla Carlsson, UNAIDS Executive Director. “UNAIDS calls on all countries that still have HIV-related travel restrictions to remove them.”

Meanwhile, Mandeep Dhaliwal, Director of UN Development Programme’s HIV, Health and Development Group, said these policies are counterproductive to effective AIDS responses. “HIV-related travel restrictions fuel exclusion and intolerance by fostering the dangerous and false idea that people on the move spread disease,” she added.

Cayman is one of only a few democratic, developed countries on the list that still requires an HIV test or diagnosis before people are allowed to work.

Speaking in Switzerland at a UN meeting this week, UN envoy Dainius Pūras, the Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health, said policies requiring compulsory tests for HIV are not based on scientific evidence, are harmful to the enjoyment of human rights and perpetuate discrimination.

“They are a direct barrier to accessing health care and therefore ineffective in terms of public health. I call on states to abolish discriminatory policies that require mandatory testing and impose travel restrictions based on HIV status,” he added.

It remains unclear exactly what the current government policy is on HIV testing for work permits or any other reason to land in the Cayman Islands. At the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, WORC Director Sharon Roulstone said that work permit applicants would no longer be required to undergo a chest x-ray to accompany their medical questionnaire, but she made no mention of the issue regarding HIV tests.

CNS has contacted Roulstone seeking clarity on the current policy and whether government has any plans to abandon the requirement in the near future, given the human rights implications. We are awaiting a response.

