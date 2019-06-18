Cayman students join police intern programme

Interns with senior command and members of the HR department

(CNS): Nine young Caymanians who are home from university for the summer have joined the RCIPS Intern Programme, where they will be working and learning in several different departments. RCIPS Chief Human Resource Manager Marielle Hilaire said that the undergraduates are being placed in units relating to their interest and fields of study.

“The Internship Programme was established to generate fresh ideas and diverse perspectives to underwrite our success whilst providing practical work experiences,” said Hilaire. “It is our intention to continually accentuate our Corporate Social Responsibility plan by developing young Caymanians, stimulating our talent management and employer branding strategies, and improving our visibility and credibility in the community.”

Three students will be joining the community policing and HR units while others will be joining specialist departments:

Jonah Somers (Carleton University, Canada) will join the Finance Department; Kendra Rankin (University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada) will join the Criminal Investigations Department; Jessica Hurlston (University of West London, UK) will join the Crime Scene Unit; Marlique Muir (University College of the Cayman Islands) will join the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit; Morganne Forbes (currently enrolled in an online EMT Programme) will join the Criminal Records Office; Rhomar William (Teesside University, UK) will join the Training and Development Unit.

Hilaire welcomed the young Caymanian undergrads, who had “chosen the RCIPS as their learning hub for the summer”, and wished them a productive and enlightening internship. She said the HR department was looking forward to getting the feedback on their perspective and experience in the coming weeks.

