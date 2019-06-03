Cayman hosting anti-corruption conference

(CNS): Heads of anti-corruption agencies and government integrity commissions from across the Caribbean part of the Commonwealth will be meeting in Grand Cayman this week to discuss the fight against corruption. This is the first time that Cayman has ever hosted the conference but it does so five years after the government passed but failed to implement its own legislation to deal with corruption in public office. Despite this, the conference is being organised locally by the Commissions for Standards in Public Life (CSPL).

The theme for the fifth annual conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) is “Transforming Words into Action: Revitalising the Fight Against Corruption”.

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland QC, will deliver the opening remarks on Monday at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort and Governor Martyn Roper will declare the conference open.

Panel discussions will cover corruption in sports, modernising legislative frameworks, the investigative battle against corruption and new technologies to combat corruption. While the Anti-Corruption Commission, which has effective legislation, should be in a position to report its work in the closed-door country reporting sessions, that could prove more difficult for Cayman’s CSPL commission, given the long and continued absence of the legislation it needs to give effect to its work.

Nevertheless, CSPL Chairperson and local attorney Rosie Myles said she was excited that the Cayman Islands is hosting this year’s event. “I believe we all have a lot to learn and share in both the development and implementation of meaningful and effective strategies for controlling corruption,” she said.

Attendees comprise delegates from anti-corruption units from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, as well as from the host country, the Cayman Islands. Others include representatives from the Commonwealth Secretariat, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, National Integrity Action Jamaica and the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

Deborah Bodden, the commissions secretariat manager, said this year’s conference is sponsored by the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation, the Commonwealth Secretariat, CSPL and the Cayman Islands Government.

