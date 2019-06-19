Cargo port could curb inflation, claims minister
(CNS): The finance minister came up with a new justification for the cargo element of government’s controversial cruise berthing project Wednesday, as he addressed members of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. Roy McTaggart noted that the increase in inflation was a reflection of Cayman’s successful economy and its “high level of activity”. But, he said, government was aware of the problems it presented and the development of the cargo part of the proposed port project would help curb the cost of living by bringing in more and cheaper goods.
With inflation running as high as 4.8% last year and 4.5% in the first quarter of this year, impacting those on fixed incomes and low wages the hardest, McTaggart said this was a “product of market forces”, but government needed to support the business community to address the problem of inflation rather than attempt to impose controls on the market.
Speaking at the Economic Forum at the Kimpton resort, McTaggart said that inflation was caused by having “too much money chasing too few goods”. Expanding the cargo facility was a significant part of the anticipated continued growth and continued development of Cayman.
He said this part of the project needed more attention because “it was an essential element if our economy is to grow”. Every country must have a commercial port and it was better that the impact was in the current harbour than damaging somewhere else, he added.
McTaggart said an enhanced cargo was needed to ensure “the supply of goods increases”, as he implied that more imports would bring down costs and help with the cost of living.
However, following his full address, in which he reviewed the continued growth in GDP, the fall in unemployment, the state of government finances and all of the elements that are fuelling the Cayman Islands’ “robust economy”, he accepted that one of the major problems of inflation was the increase in the cost of housing and accommodation.
McTaggart also noted the impact that Airbnb was having on rents. With homeowners opting to rent short-term to visitors, this was increasing the cost of long-term rentals for those who live here full time. But he also noted that in general the supply of affordable rental accommodation was not keeping pace with demand, pushing up rents. He said government was trying to help via the National Housing Development Trust and by cutting stamp duty for first time Caymanian buyers.
The impact of Airbnb was also confirmed by Tourism Director Rosa Harris in her address updating the audience on the continued record-breaking overnight tourism success. Harris stated that the growth in accommodation in Cayman listed on the online platform was significant. She said that over 60% of the entire room capacity was now guesthouse accommodation being marketed through Airbnb.
Are these guys idiots?
They think that raising cargo capacity will mean that we are each going to consume (for example) more apples than we do today, this driving down prices?
They remove stamp duty exemption for pre construction deals (which would encourage development and jobs) and then complain about a housing shortage?
They allow foreigners to own an unlimited number of airbandb units without even needing a Trade and Business license and then complain locals are priced out of the market?
Maybe we are the idiots. We seem to let them get away with this crap. Time to call them out.
Or you could just pressure businesses to pay their employees properly instead of jack up prices to maintain or increase only their standards of living. I can’t afford to buy almost anything I used to spend money on and 5 years ago I didn’t even look at my bank account. No idea who is buying anything in this town or having any fun except people on six figures or two incomes.
Build the dam dock CIG you have 75% of us behind you!
(pun intended.)
Voodoo economics by the ppm.
We hoped McTaggart was different. SMH
A nice man spouting pure bollocks to support an expensive and unnecessary project. I expected better from you Roy looks like you are now a yes man like the others.
It goes without saying that enhanced port facilities from what was built in 1950 is going to make our port more efficient.
Ahh put a sock in it politicians, ministers or whatever fancy title floats your dinky boat. They’re are too many locals who love their Island too much to let it continue to be raped by needless and greedy over development. Forget the cruise dock, it won’t happen because we have strong willed patriots ready to stand up for their beloved Island.