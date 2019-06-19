Cargo port could curb inflation, claims minister

Roy McTaggart addresses Chamber of Commerce members

(CNS): The finance minister came up with a new justification for the cargo element of government’s controversial cruise berthing project Wednesday, as he addressed members of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. Roy McTaggart noted that the increase in inflation was a reflection of Cayman’s successful economy and its “high level of activity”. But, he said, government was aware of the problems it presented and the development of the cargo part of the proposed port project would help curb the cost of living by bringing in more and cheaper goods.

With inflation running as high as 4.8% last year and 4.5% in the first quarter of this year, impacting those on fixed incomes and low wages the hardest, McTaggart said this was a “product of market forces”, but government needed to support the business community to address the problem of inflation rather than attempt to impose controls on the market.

Speaking at the Economic Forum at the Kimpton resort, McTaggart said that inflation was caused by having “too much money chasing too few goods”. Expanding the cargo facility was a significant part of the anticipated continued growth and continued development of Cayman.

He said this part of the project needed more attention because “it was an essential element if our economy is to grow”. Every country must have a commercial port and it was better that the impact was in the current harbour than damaging somewhere else, he added.

McTaggart said an enhanced cargo was needed to ensure “the supply of goods increases”, as he implied that more imports would bring down costs and help with the cost of living.

However, following his full address, in which he reviewed the continued growth in GDP, the fall in unemployment, the state of government finances and all of the elements that are fuelling the Cayman Islands’ “robust economy”, he accepted that one of the major problems of inflation was the increase in the cost of housing and accommodation.

McTaggart also noted the impact that Airbnb was having on rents. With homeowners opting to rent short-term to visitors, this was increasing the cost of long-term rentals for those who live here full time. But he also noted that in general the supply of affordable rental accommodation was not keeping pace with demand, pushing up rents. He said government was trying to help via the National Housing Development Trust and by cutting stamp duty for first time Caymanian buyers.

The impact of Airbnb was also confirmed by Tourism Director Rosa Harris in her address updating the audience on the continued record-breaking overnight tourism success. Harris stated that the growth in accommodation in Cayman listed on the online platform was significant. She said that over 60% of the entire room capacity was now guesthouse accommodation being marketed through Airbnb.

