Canada frees Willy and friends with captive ban

(CNS): The Canadian parliament has passed a bill making it illegal to hold dolphins, porpoises and whales in captivity. Nicknamed the “Free Willy” bill in reference to the famous 1993 film, it also bans the breeding, capture or trade of any cetacean but does not apply to animals held for rehabilitation or held by government-licensed researchers. However, it allows parks currently holding animals in captivity to keep those already owned. The passage of the law has been lauded by animal-rights activists, who have campaigned against dolphins in captivity for decades.

The move aligns Canada with a growing list of countries that are endeavouring to ban cetaceans in captivity, said Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of the Canadian chapter of Humane Society International, which was among a coalition of marine scientists and organisations backing the bill. She described it as “a victory for all Canadians who want this to be a more humane country”.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman there are still two facilities holding captive dolphins, despite the growing global public opinion turning away from supporting dolphin parks.

Nothing fantastic ever happens in a hurry. But today we celebrate that we have ended the captivity and breeding of whales and dolphins. This is news to splash a fin at. #bills203 #emptythetanks #cdnpoli Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/7j49YkEmpy — Humane Canada (@HumaneCanada) June 10, 2019

#Breaking: When we work together, good things happen. This is a combined effort from @ElizabethMay, Senators Moore and Sinclaire, key Liberal and NDP MPs, NGOs, marine scientists and everyday people across Canada.#FreeWilly pic.twitter.com/RRPB91tT9y — Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) June 10, 2019

