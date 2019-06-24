CIG faces busy week hosting JMC and trade show

Minister Tara Rivers and Premier Alden McLaughlin in London at last year’s JMC

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will be hosting leaders from across the overseas territories this week for the Heads of Government pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting, which allows them to set the common talking points for the main even in London with the UK government later this year. This week’s meetings will be chaired by Premier Alden McLaughlin and the leaders are expected to discuss the political and constitutional issues relating to the United Kingdom and its relationship with the OTs.

Representatives from Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, St. Helena, Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are scheduled to attend.

Speaking about the meeting in a release from his office, McLaughlin said, “Each Overseas Territory is different but these meetings afford us an opportunity to discuss the various ways in which we can work together.

Through this meeting we will agree on an agenda and strengthen our collective position for the full JMC meeting later this year in London.”

The leaders will discuss the communique process, progress reports

and general feedback on the effectiveness of the last JMC in December

2018. In the first session of the Pre-JMC attendees will discuss topics including a joint Caribbean OT-wide oil spill clean-up, trade, banking in small jurisdictions and an oceans policy update.

The second and third sessions will involve discussions led by the Cayman Islands about the recommendation of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the response from the UK government. Other sessions will feature discussions on frozen pensions, Brexit, fintech, health and active engagement with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Following the JMC, the inaugural UK/OT International Trade Summit will be held jointly by the Cayman Islands and UK governments. The summit coincides with the Celebrate Cayman 60th anniversary of the first written Cayman Islands Constitution, which will be celebrated over the weekend in the lead up to Constitution Day on Monday, 1 July.

During the week of events several prominent leaders will be in Cayman to participate, including current OT Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as well as members of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands, MPs Sir Graham Brady and Sir Michael Fallon and Lord Northbrook.

The meeting and the trade show are both taking place at the Kimpton resort. The JMC opens on Wednesday, with events continuing through to the holiday on Monday 1 July.

Category: Politics, UK