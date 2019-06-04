Bryan joins McLean’s opposition group

(CNS): MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) has joined the ranks of the new opposition group following the appointment of Arden McLean as the leader of the opposition. In a press release from his office, McLean said Bryan was a “fierce advocate” for his constituents who was “not afraid to speak his mind”, as he welcomed him to the group. The opposition MLAs split with the former opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, for what appears to be a number of reasons, from leadership squabbles to the issue of civil partnerships.

Bryan is the only other member of the opposition benches who has voiced his support for civil unions, but has nevertheless been welcomed into the new group. He said he had always enjoyed a good working relationship with many in the group.

“I look forward to working with them to find solutions for the many challenges facing Cayman and Caymanians. I am glad to be a part of a group that will assist me in providing even stronger representation for my constituents in George Town Central and the wider district of George Town,” he added.

Bryan also offered his support to Miller and indicated that some of the cracks on the opposition benches may be beginning to mend. He told CNS that he believed the new leader wanted to work with everyone in the Legislative Assembly.

“I think it is important to recognise that, as legislators, the Caymanian people expect all of us to work together to solve the challenges of our country, regardless of how we were elected. That is my commitment and the commitment of all the members within the official opposition,” he added.

McLean said he welcomed the “fresh and challenging perspective” that Bryan would bring to the team and his contributions in helping to create an environment where all Caymanians can prosper, achieve their full potential and be valued in our community.

