No-deal Brexit on JMC agenda

Alden McLaughlin chats to Lord Ahmad

(CNS): The UK minister responsible for its overseas territories revealed that discussions on contingencies for a no-deal Brexit will be on the agenda at the forthcoming Join Ministerial Council in London later this year. Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon told an audience of territory leaders and other delegates at the first ever UK/OT Trade Summit that Britain was absolutely committed to a secure outcome in the trade negotiations with the EU once it finally breaks is near four decades long relationship with Europe.

The minister spoke about the “British family” and partnerships, making the most of global opportunities and trade between the UK and its territories.

But there was no getting away from the turmoil and significant uncertainties of the UK political scene and the continued Brexit challenge. While Lord Ahmad touted his own credentials regarding the importance of trade and prosperity, and his support for the territories to share in the global opportunities that would present themselves as a result of Brexit, everyone in the audience was well aware that by November, when the overseas territories leaders go to London, the minister may no longer be in his current job or even in government at all.

Although he claimed to be close friends with both Boris Johnson, the favourite to become prime minister at the end of next month, and Jeremy Hunt, his last remaining challenger, the make-up of the next UK cabinet is unknown. There are also many questions as to how long the Conservative minority government can even hold onto power after the change in Tory leadership.

Nevertheless, the Tory peer tried to maintain a positive note about the UK’s partnership with the territories and welcomed the inaugural summit as a way to deepen that partnership in the future.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who opened the summit, struck a different note in his address from the concerns about the current relationships of the territories with the UK, raised during Wednesday’s pre-JMC meeting. Yesterday territory leaders were clearly worried about the potential return to colonial attitudes by the UK, but by Thursday morning the premier described the relationship between Cayman and the UK over the last 60 years as one of “onward progress”.

He said that “words have consequences and the shifting nomenclature – from colonies to dependencies to finally being recognized as ‘overseas’ – matters. In my view, it marks the increasing maturity of our relationship.”

The premier urged the territory leaders, as they faced the uncertainty of Brexit, to embrace the development of the Global Britain Initiative.

“The UK has shown itself to be willing to open doors for us and to offer support and expertise but it is down to us in the territories to put ourselves in a position to exploit the opportunities that our membership of the UK family brings,” he said. “This summit is designed to be a catalyst for that thinking as we develop our mutual understanding of both the current picture and of the key areas for potential development.”

The premier said that the UK and the territories had shown the resilience and flexibility to adapt and develop the relationship over many decades and that were all at their strongest when acting together.

Alden McLaughlin and Lord Ahmad at the Trade Summit

Category: Politics