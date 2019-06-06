Bracker petitions for decriminalisation of ganja

(CNS) UPDATED WITH PETITION: Elvis McKeever, from Cayman Brac, has begun a petition calling on the government to change the law and decriminalise the cultivation of ganja for medical purposes and permit personal recreational use of of the plant. McKeever was arrested recently after police seized almost four dozen marijuana plants he had allegedly grown and warned he would be prosecuted. But McKeever said he believes the world is changing and it is time for government to recognise the benefits of this plant and lift the criminal sanctions.

In 2016 the Cayman Islands Government took the step of legalising the use of cannabis oils and tinctures for medical purposes on prescription but that is as far as it has gone. Today Cayman remains one of only a few countries where consumption of ganja remains a crime and many people are held back by criminal records based on the use and possession of very small amounts.

In a Facebook video message, the 60-year-old Bracker said that he was first arrested for possession when he was a teenager, which had interfered with his ability to get an education. And now here he was, 46 years later, facing prosecution again, even though the scientific community has demonstrated the benefits of the plant.

Introducing his petition, which he said he would be sending over to Grand Cayman, he pointed to the waste of police resources prosecuting people for consumption, which could be diverted to more serious crime. He said the time had come for government to take the next step and stop the criminal smuggling of the drug, which is now being brought from Jamaica alongside illegal guns.

Urging people to stop the “ostrich business now”, he called on the public to stand up and demand a change to the law by signing the petition.

McKeever’s efforts come against a backdrop of massive change in attitude around the world and after Jamaica made changes to its law to set the country up as the regional provider of medical marijuana. However, the situation in Cayman has advanced little since the change to the law in 2016 for medical use of extracts.

CNS is currently looking into concerns raised in the community about the shortage of supply of oils for those holding prescriptions, despite the change in the law for medical use. It appears the shortages are being caused by problems with importation licence and regulations.

At a conference held in Cayman recently about investment opportunities created by the fledgling global ganja industry, Prentice Panton, a long-time campaigner, also called on government to move to legalise the plant. Alongside Dennie Warren Jr, who was instrumental in getting the first change to permit the use of oils, Panton has been pushing for decriminalisation because of the challenges surrounding import licences.

He said the simplest way to get around the shortages and the challenges of importing from both Jamaica and Canada would be to allow people in Cayman to begin cultivating it themselves.

The petition is expected in Grand Cayman this weekend, when volunteers will be collecting signatures.

See downloadable petition document in the CNS Library For more information contact Elvis McKeever on 916 1377 or 948 2548

