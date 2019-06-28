BOTs unite over ‘modern colonialism’ threat

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie

(CNS): The leaders of the British Overseas Territories presented a united front at the close of the pre-JMC meeting in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday against what they all see as the creeping neo-colonialism of the UK. While the leaders and representatives of the territories outlined different concerns about their individual relationships with and the actions of the UK, they all agreed that they needed to collaborate and stand togother to prevent the British government from interfering with the territories’ rights to self determination.

Speaking at a press briefing following the Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting, which was hosted by Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin and held at the Kimpton resort on Grand Cayman, several of the leaders raised their concern about what they saw as “modern colonialism via the back door”, as described by Gibraltar’s commerce minister, Albert Isola.

Montserrat Premier Donaldson Romeo outlined how important it was for all of the territories to stick together when it comes to their negotiations and issues with the UK because it did not matter whether a specific threat impacted all or just one of the territories.

He said it was important that they all stand united as every territory would face one challenge or another from the UK at some time. By way of example, he said that although Montserrat was not directly affected by the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers, it would still stand by the other territories that were, because next time it would be something impacting his territory.

Teslyn Barkman MLA, who was representing the Falkland Islands, spoke passionately about how Brexit and a no-deal departure by the UK could totally destroy the economy of her country because it sells the bulk of its annual squid catch to the European Union. While that may not be an issue impacting any of the Caribbean territories, all of them have some issue that will be at risk with a no-deal Brrexit, or if the UK is not bearing them in mind when it makes a future trade deal with the EU.

She, too, pointed to the importance of unity among the territories in the face of the Brexit uncertainty and the instability it has created. But she said she was pleased with how much more solid the territories now are.

All of the leaders raised concerns about the findings of the Foreign Affairs Committee report, which has stirred up enormous controversy in all of the territories, especially its recommendation that all British citizens in the territories should be able to vote and run for office, as well as the issue of same-sex marriage.

The current Conservative government rejected most of the report. However, the concern now is that, given the political instability and uncertainty surrounding British politics, members of that committee could be leaders in any new UK government that could emerge over the next few months.

Bermuda Premier David Burt said he was concerned about the poor level of engagement from the UK over the FAC and a “dangerous development”, where Westminster was thinking that it could still dictate policy, even in autonomous and devolved areas, to the territories.

The leaders were all worried about the impact, in what is supposed to be a modern evolved relationship, of the UK talking at and not with the territories, and the general feeling is that the British government had to appreciate the territories’ leaders are all elected and represent their people.

The newest leader at the table, British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie said that the UK should not back the territories into a corner over the issues that step on their rights to self-determination. “We are in this together and the overseas territories have to have a unified voice going forward on these topics,” he added.

The leaders stressed the importance of their collaboration when meeting and negotiating with the UK. And they credited Premier Alden McLaughlin with triggering the closer cooperation between them all over the last two years, after his work to bring the territories together in the wake of the 2017 hurricanes to support the worst hit islands and pressure the UK to assist.

