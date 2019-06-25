BOT minister to make 3-day visit

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon

(CNS): Lord Ahmad, the current foreign office minister responsible for the British Overseas Territories will be arriving in the Cayman Islands on Thursday, according to the governor’s office. During his three-day visit he will attend a Joint Ministerial Council meeting on Brexit and the first ever UKOT International Trade Summit. He will also review arrangements for disaster relief in the region and hold bilateral talks with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who will be in Cayman for celebrations to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Cayman Islands Constitution.

The three-day visit will include meetings with Cabinet and Opposition Leader Arden McLean, as well as a visit to Cayman Brac.

While Lord Ahmad is here the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship Mounts Bay will be in port and he will witness an exercise on Seven Mile Beach to land disaster relief equipment from the ship. The OT minister will also be reviewing joint air operations between the Royal Navy helicopter and Cayman’s new RCIPS helicopter, which was partly funded by the UK so that it could be deployed to other regional territories when needed. The minister is also expected to visit the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit.

Governor Martyn Roper welcomed the visit by the minister, his second to the Cayman Islands, in a week that “will be very busy”, as country leaders and trade representatives from the region converge on Cayman for the JMC, the trade show and the constitutional celebrations, as well as the arrival of the Mounts Bay.

“The trade summit will explore areas where the UK and the overseas territories can work more closely together to develop export and inward investment opportunities. Senior representatives from the Department of International Trade and its business delivery partners in the USA and China will be present,” Roper said. “It is also great that Lord Ahmad will be here to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Constitution and discuss cooperation on disaster management.”

Lord Ahmad has been the OT minister for two years, having been appointed by then prime minister Theresa May in her 2017 Cabinet reshuffle but this may well be his last visit to Cayman in that job. The UK remains immersed in political turmoil over Brexit, which forced the resignation of May a few weeks ago.

The process is now underway to choose a new leader of the Conservative Party, which will be decided by the wider party membership in a ballot next month. Whoever wins will become Britain’s new prime minister. While the scandal-prone Boris Johnson could still derail his own chances, he is way ahead of his last opponent in the leadership contest, Jeremy Hunt, and appears poised to become the next PM.

Whoever wins, the new prime minister could well appoint a new OT minister before the end of the summer. But his first job will be to resume talks in Brussels over the Brexit impasse.

Given the chain of events over the last three years since the UK electorate narrowly voted to leave the European Union, there are no guarantees that either Johnson or Hunt will be able to navigate the negotiations and deliver Brexit by the new deadline on 31 October, increasing the possibility that Britain could face a general election at the end of 2019 or early next year.

