DoE: Barefoot Beach project won’t need EIA

Barefoot Beach

(CNS): Experts from the Department of Environment have concluded that a proposed hotel development on Barefoot Beach off the Queen’s Highway in East End, land now owned by one of Dart’s network of companies, will not need to do an environmental impact assessment. The DoE said the developer already has plans to install turtle friendly lighting, will not be touching the beachrock along the shoreline of the proposed location and will be using only native plants for landscaping, as well as preserving a critically endangered plant in the area.

Despite the ongoing criticisms by developers about the National Conservation Law and claims by government that the legislation is hindering development, the DoE has shown, once again, with its recommendation to the National Conservation Council that this is simply not the case. While it has outlined a number of issues to be considered, the environmental experts found that there is no need for the developer to undertake a full-scale EIA.

“The proposed development does not require an EIA as there are no adverse significant effects considered likely,” the department stated in its screening report, which will be discussed at the NCC meeting, today. “The proposed development has included embedded mitigation and enhancement measures to reduce the environmental impact of the development.”

The DoE even suggested there may be significant beneficial effects of the project with the generation of jobs and spending within the Eastern Districts as well as the removal of an invasive plant and plans to conserve the native inkberry. The implementation of a no pet policy will also protect the lion lizards and blue iguanas, which may use the site.

The proposed project, which will be on Dart-owned property, is being described as an eco-resort, including 89 low-rise cottages. The developer remains a mystery, though NCB is said to be constructing the resort, which has not yet secured planning permission.

The site was once earmarked for a Mandarin Orient Resort which never happened, and in 2015 Sparrow Hawk Ltd, a subsidiary of the Dart conglomerate, bought the land for $10 million.

