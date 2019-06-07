Auditor finds customs falling short

(CNS): Although customs is responsible for collecting around $165 million per year in duties, fees and fines, amounting to over 20% of government revenue, the auditor general found a number of shortcomings at the unit, including a lack of any plans and a failure to manage duty waivers. In her latest report, based on an audit done before the Customs Department merged with border control, Sue Winspear said the department had no strategic plan to provide vision and clarity for the organisation’s objectives and priorities.

The audit office also found that government may not be is collecting all of the revenue it should, as there are significant weaknesses in awarding and managing revenue concessions.

The report “Customs in the Cayman Islands”, which was published Thursday, following an audit in 2018 on the Customs Department, reviewed how effective it was at collecting revenue and protecting the border.

“Customs makes a significant contribution to the Cayman Islands economy by collecting duties on imported and exported goods and also plays a important role in protecting our borders,” Winspear said.

“Despite this important role Customs did not have a clear strategic plan, setting out its vision and objectives; nor did it have a workforce plan or performance management framework to support effective management of the business. It is important that the new organisation, Customs and Border Control, develops these strategic documents as soon as possible to ensure its effectiveness,” she added.

Now that the new CBC agency has moved to a more risk-based and intelligence-led approach, she warned that even more work needs to be done to improve effectiveness.

“It is encouraging that Customs has started to change the way it protects the borders by using a more intelligence-led and risk-focused approach. However, more needs to be done to embed the new approach.”

The report also highlights that little progress has been made in implementing previous recommendations by the Office of the Auditor General to improve the policies and procedures for awarding concessions or waivers. She said the government still does not know how much revenue has been given up as a result.

“It is disappointing that there has been very little progress made to improve the process for revenue concessions,” Winspear said. “More than three years after making recommendations there is still no revenue concessions policy nor is there any systematic monitoring of the revenue concessions awarded and so it is not known how much money has been foregone or whether the things promised in return for the concession awarded have been being delivered.”

The auditor said that at the end of December 2018, the Customs Department had around 157 staff but did not have a workforce or corporate training plan to help manage staff effectively. It had started a project in January 2017 to modernise its IT systems but the first phase of the project was not well managed, resulting in delays and cost overruns.

Winspear pointed to a need to improve projections because the department generally collects much more than it predicts in the budget, with an average error rate of as much as 10% . “We found that the process for projecting revenues could be improved,” she added in the report.

The audit office made fifteen recommendations in the report which have largely been accepted by the relevant government management teams with the ministry of finance, financial secretary or the agency director, who say the changes will be in place by the end of this year or next.

Category: Government Administration, Government Finance, Politics