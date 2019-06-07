Audit was at ‘challenging time’ says Customs

(CNS): The Customs and Border Control Agency has responded to an audit report of its predecessor, the Customs Department, which was made public Thursday. The CBC noted that it was undertaken at a “particularly challenging time”, when the staff were in the middle of a number of new initiatives, including the roll-out of a new IT platform and the “intense preparations for the merger” that had created the new agency. In a statement about Auditor General Sue Winspear’s critical report, the CBC said it had also been impacted by the historic vacancy at the top of the old Customs Department before Charles Clifford was appointed to the post.

“In the three and a half years preceding August 2015 when the new collector of customs took up his appointment, the Customs Department had operated without a permanent collector,” officials said in a statement following the release of the audit details, which noted a number of shortcomings.

“During those three and a half years preceding 2015, the department had been led by four different acting collectors. It was therefore understandable that when the new collector of customs took up his post in August 2015, he found a department that had been subjected to a number of conflicting and incompatible policies. Consequently, it was not surprising that there were many priorities that demanded his immediate action,” the officials added.

Pledging a commitment to implement the recommendations in the report “that are feasible and funded”, the department said that when Clifford was first appointed, he had prioritised increasing revenue, improve relationships with other law enforcement agencies and succession planning.

Admitting that customs had exceeded revenue targets for the past three financial years, the department did not explain how that had happened. The audit report had noted that the department had consistently made inaccurate predictions regarding how much revenue it expected to collect when it came to setting the budget.

While the audit does confirm some positive operational results, the CBC officials were keen to stress that the new senior management team had only been in place for just over a year ahead of this audit.

They said the department places a great deal of value on audit findings because they provide a platform and opportunity to improve its operations and effectiveness.

Category: Government Administration, Government Finance, Politics