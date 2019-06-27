Arson suspected in duel car fires

Cayman Islands Fire Service (file photo)

(CNS): The RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Fire Service have opened an investigation into a fire in a South Sound Road parking lot early this morning. The 911 centre was called at around 5:00am and was told that two vehicles were on fire and the flames were spreading to other areas of the property. Fire fighters extinguished the blaze on arrival but both cars were damaged and a tree was burned in the fire. However, the RCIPS said that no one was injured.

After the fire was put out a fire investigator examined the scene and a joint RCIPS/CIFS investigation has now been launched.

Anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222. Tips can be submitted anonymously directly to police on this website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Category: Crime, Fire Service, Police