Argument turns into violent assault

Police car outside the rear entrance of the courthouse in George Town

(CNS): One man has been treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a second man has been charged with a list of offences after an argument turned violent on Thursday afternoon in George Town. Police said they were called to the hospital after a report that a man had been assaulted with a machete during a fight on Eastern Avenue near the Godfrey Nixon Way junction. Police learned that an altercation between two men had escalated and weapons were drawn.

A 28-year-old man of West Bay was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been charged with wounding, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon, causing harassment, alarm and distress, as well as common assault.

He was expected to appear in court today on Monday afternoon to answer the charges while the injured man has since been released from the hospital.

