Another warning of climate chaos within 30 years

(CNS): A new research paper published on World Environment Day warns of ‘outright chaos’ if mankind does not do something to reverse climate change. “Climate change now represents a near- to mid-term existential threat to human civilisation,” according to the authors of the paper, David Spratt, a climate scientist, and Ian Dunlop, a former fossil fuel executive. Published by the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, the research suggests that climate scientists are too restrained in their predictions of how climate change will impact the planet in the near future.

“Much scientific knowledge produced for climate policy-making is conservative and reticent,” the authors wrote, warning that to reduce the risk of society collapsing over the next three decades and to sustain human civilisation, the world must build a zero-emissions industrial system very quickly.

“This requires the global mobilisation of resources on an emergency basis, akin to a wartime level of response,” the two men state in the document, which focuses on security issues that will result from climate change and contribute to escalating cycles of humanitarian and socio-political crises, conflict and forced migration.

“Climate-change impacts on food and water systems, declining crop yields and rising food prices driven by drought, wildfire and harvest failures have already become catalysts for social breakdown and conflict across the Middle East, the Maghreb and the Sahel, contributing to the European migration crisis,” the authors wrote.

“Understanding and foreseeing such events depends crucially on an appreciation of the real strengths and limitations of climate-science projections, and the application of risk-management frameworks which differ fundamentally from conventional practice.”

Adding to the mounting pile of evidence that the situation is actually worse than previous predictions have suggested, the dire warnings in this document and those coming from the entire credible scientific world are still not resonating with most powerful world governments or enough ordinary people to enforce change.

Other news marking World Environment Day on Wednesday, which is focused on air pollution, included findings that it kills around 7 million people each year, and that on this very day large parts of the Earth are in the grip of severe heat waves. There is also news that the unreliability of seasonal weather patterns is already causing chaos for farmers and rising temperatures are fuelling the spread of infectious disease.

Here in Cayman, the National Trust will be hold a public education meeting this evening about the National Conservation Law and the National Conservation Council at the Family Life Centre on Walkers Road. The Trust has a seat on the current review panel convened by government to water down the legislation and the NGO is urging people to come to the meeting so they can be better informed and express their wishes to government about this critical legislation.

Registration will open from 5.30pm with the educational session starting at 6pm.

