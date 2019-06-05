Alden won’t say port project of national importance

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin refused to say whether or not he believes the government’s proposed cruise and cargo port project is a matter of national importance when questioned in the Legislative Assembly Wednesday. Although Opposition Leader Arden McLean pressed him on what is a critical point now that the campaign for a people’s referendum has reached the required signatures to trigger a vote, McLaughlin said Cabinet had no petition so there was no need to speculate, as he appeared to dismiss the possibility of a referendum.

“Government is taking the necessary legal advice but until we have a properly verified petition, it is not speculating about those issues,” he said in response to McLean. “If a petition is submitted, that issue will then be considered, but I can say no more.”



McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly that ten months after the petition campaign was launched, there was still no list submitted to the Elections Office for verification. But he added that government was “taking the best possible legal advice” on the steps forward if and when a petition with the requisite numbers of signatures has been verified and presented to Cabinet.

“Until then, the legal advice is clear: government need not have any regard for what is a year-long process of signature collection as it has not risen above that yet,” he stated.

McLean’s question on whether or not the premier considers this project to be a matter of national importance is crucial because that is what underpins the concept of a people’s referendum, as set out in section 70 of the Constitution.

If it goes ahead, the port will be the biggest, most complex and costly capital works project ever undertaken in the Cayman Islands and will hugely impact the Cayman Islands, but there are concerns that government is finding legal ways to derail the vote. Deciding that the project is not a matter of national importance, as absurd as that may be, is one option of many the government is understood to be considering to prevent the people’s vote, should the petition be verified.

At this point, the premier is refusing to acknowledge that the campaign has been a success. He dismissed the petition and derided how long the volunteers of the grassroots campaign on a shoestring-budget took to get 5,500 signatures and was persistent in his position that the government had nothing to consider until Cabinet has a verified petition.

But regardless of the premier’s refusal to face what has happened, the petition is expected to be submitted in full to the Elections Office on Friday, when Wesley Howell, currently the premier’s chief officer, will put that job on hold to take up his role as elections supervisor.

While the premier refused to say that the project is of national importance, in a short statement about the final stage of the bidding process, the premier described the submissions of the final bids on Friday as an “historic milestone”.

He said it had “been a very long haul over many years, over three administrations and millions of dollars spent on expert reports, advice and time to get to this point”, highlighting the magnitude of this proposed development.

Outlining how government was progressing with the project, he said evaluation groups had been tasked to review, evaluate and score the bids received.

“This evaluation will be comprehensive and will involve the Major Projects Office, Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, the ministry, and financial and technical consultants,” he said.

“The next steps will include the preparation of an Evaluation Summary and Tender Assessment Report, which will be submitted to the Public Procurement Committee/Central Tenders Committee. Once that committee has considered and provided their recommendation, a presentation and paper will be sent to Cabinet.”

McLaughlin gave no indication of how many bids came in but for sometime now sources close to the project have indicated that the local consortium known as the Verdant Isle Group led by McAlpine and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) were the only two bidders left in the running.

There are fears that the Chinese firm is government’s preferred bidder because of the additional projects that the Beijing-based company, understood to have very close ties to the Chinese government, is willing to offer as part of the package.

Once again, the premier claimed government had been transparent, despite significant public opinion to the contrary.

“At every point along the way we have advised the public where we are,” he said, adding that government needed to get to this final stage to have the final designs in hand, and he said he looked “forward to publicly unveiling the plans, including costs, as soon as the successful bidder has been identified”.

Category: Politics