Airport flooding blamed on cistern overflow

Flooding at Owen Roberts International Airport, 25 June 2019

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has said the flooding at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) Tuesday was due to its rain harvesting system being overwhelmed and not as a result of leaks or water breaching the buildings doors or windows. Officials said that during the heavy downpour in the afternoon, the airport’s 220,000-gallon water cistern, which is used for fire protection and irrigation, overflowed.

“The cistern was near capacity prior to the heavy rainfall, which in turn caused an overflow of water into a deep well,” officials explained in a statement Wednesday after wide public concern that the brand new $68 million facility was flooded after the first seasonal rains of the year.

“This quickly reached capacity by the excessive rainfall, eventually exceeding the capacity of the cistern and ultimately causing the flooding in the terminal. The flooding was not a result of any roof leaks or water ingress under doors,” officials added.

The airport claimed that at no time was there more than one inch of water in the terminal and areas most affected were the departure hall and utility rooms.

“Crews were mobilized immediately to mitigate the cistern levels by using ancillary pumping equipment and to address the flooding clean up,” the authority said, adding that an “airport action team” was mobilized to identify the flooding causes and solutions.

The officials stated that mitigation measures were now being implemented to so that it does not happen again. “The authority considers this a priority due to seasonal weather patterns that we are currently experiencing,” officials said.

The water caused considerable inconvenience for travellers, who were seen in photographs and videos splashing through the water in the terminals and holding up bags to keep them from getting wet. The images were widely shared on social media, raising concerns that the flooding could become ongoing problem during the rainy season.

