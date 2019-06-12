800lbs of ganja lands deck hands in jail

(CNS): Two Jamaica nationals who assisted in the smuggling of more than 800lbs of ganja were given around 2½ years jail time each by a magistrate on Tuesday. Xavier Shane Watson (40) and Malson Campbell (66) were arrested and charged in March after the boat they were on was chased, rammed and fired on by the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit before it was intercepted and the drugs recovered from the sea some 11 miles off the north coast of Grand Cayman. The two men pleaded guilty to the charges while a third man, Dalton Alphonso Wright, is set to face trial later this year.

Watson, who received a sentence of 30 months, and Campbell, 28 months, both admitted their part in the smuggling operation as soon as they were taken into custody and made no attempt to deny knowing about the drugs.

They told police they had assisted with loading the boat they were on after they collected the ganja off the coast of Jamaica from another vessel. Both farmers, the men said they were employed as deck hands helping with the delivery of the “boat load of ganja”, as it was described in court, for a small fee. Prosecutors said that the haul had a street value of almost CI$1 million.

The court heard that Watson also has children here in Cayman, but because he was deported some time ago after a theft charge he was unable to return to see them legally. His defence attorney stated he was motivated to join in the drug operation so he could also get to see his children, having learned that their mother could not look after them and they were at risk of being taken into care.

Campbell was said to have a crime free record, with four grown professional children, including two doctors and a son who is a Jamaican politician, but he had agreed to take part in the smuggling operation to get the money he needed to invest in his farm.

As Magistrate Valdis Foldats handed down the jail terms, having given both men discounts for their early admissions and other mitigating factors, he said that this type of offending was happening over and over again with the same pattern of behaviour.

He said the haul, if it had not been intercepted, would have done much harm by ending up on our streets fuelling social problems, including parental neglect of children and encouraging young people into criminal activity. He described the drug as “corrosive to our society” and said the men had played a part in this criminal for-profit smuggling that destroys people’s lives.

