We are making history so must get it right

Mario Rankin writes: It has been a long, hard fight collecting over 5,288 signatures of registered voters, which is 25% of the electorate, in order to trigger a people-initiated referendum so that we, the people, who elected the politicians can also have a place in politics without having to always depend on our government to do everything. I must first point out why I used the term “hard fight” and why I think it’s imperative for people to get involved with the politics that governs their country.

1. As a people, who were given the constitutional right to a referendum by the very same government that included the provision in the 2009 modernisation of the Cayman Islands Constitution, it is ironic that they are the same ones that are now spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of the people’s money to fight them on this very issue.

2. We cannot exercise the freedom of an educated thought process if we are unaware of the political system plus policies that governs us. Our politicians understand this all too well, hence the immense resistance we’ve seen since the petition began.

3. The verification process which the Elections Office has adopted has raised major concerns throughout the wider community; having to sign a completely separate form is technically re-doing the petition.

So, as a concerned Caymanian and a huge advocate for the right to participatory democracy, the purpose of a referendum is an opportunity for the people of the Cayman Islands to be more involved and get educated about the politics that governs them. However, we are faced with a direct fight from the institutions outside of government, with the blessing of the elected arm of the people who have done everything in their collective power to derail this process from being successful.

Governor Martyn Roper has assured the people that there will be a fair and robust process that will be done as quickly as possible. In his latest post on Facebook, he says he met with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell for an update on the progress with the verification process, going on to say he would put out a more detailed summary in the days to come.

Later that day, reports came out from the opposition saying they called a meeting with the governor. They, too, echoed the concerns of the people with the process the Elections Office decided to select for the verification of signatures. They were told by the governor that he didn’t have any objections with the decision of Mr Howell and that he had full faith in whatever decision had been made by him.

Let me end by saying, just because we have trust and faith in someone doesn’t mean they can’t get it wrong, especially when there is no law or guidelines to go by anywhere in the Commonwealth. And when taking that last point into consideration, as the first ever to do so, we must ensure that the process has the highest level of integrity, setting a precedent for all in the British territories to follow.

Let’s get this right and be on the right side of history.

Category: Politics, Viewpoint