Woman fights off North Side home invader
(CNS): Police are appealing for information following a home invasion in North Side early Wednesday morning. Around 2:30am a woman at home with her children found a man in the house who was attempting to take a handbag. However, the woman tackled the stranger and a struggle ensued, during which she was able to retrieve the bag but sustained a minor injury. The man fled the residence on foot in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God.
Police described the would-be burglar as just 5’ tall, of brown complexion, wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.
Anyone with any information on the incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Frank Sound area early yesterday morning is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.
Take a hand from repeat offenders… I bet they wont do it again!! I hope this never happens to me cuz its gonna be kill or be killed in that B***** and it’s my house so I’m sorry but that POS will be leaving there to go&meet the coroner!!
Beat the s… out them an hard labour. Why all new laws supports the criminals an nothing to protect the good law abiding people.
If we took care of Caymanian youth then maybe this would not happen.
If they didn’t feel entitled and actually worked jobs that are available they wouldn’t act as if they need to steal.
There is no job that is beneath anyone and getting low pay without the ability to afford anything just means you need to try harder or get more skills/qualifications to get a better job. But earning some money is better than earning no money.
Going to jail for something a person could have worked for is stupid. Getting injured, permanently disabled, killed is also stupid for breaking and entering someone’s home and trying to steal their things that they worked hard for but you feel it’s your right to take.
This article does not say the nationality of the perp.
Interesting home invasion story from the UK today – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-48134851
That’s one scumbag who won’t re-offend.
If that happened here, the victim would be vilified and likely prosecuted for excessive force. We should be allowed to defend ourselves and our homes.
There are already precedents ruled by the Chief Justice here in the CI. The case happen as most crimes do in West Bay, where the intruder was killed breaking in with another man. This was used as the same defence when the Cuban broke into a house on Aspiration Drive, GT and was shoot. Also found to be self defence. His brother another waster thrratened to shoot the home owner and is serving time at HMP for firearm offences. We just keep importing crime. I do not know why we cann’t deport these Criminals.
Because our government and authorities are incompetent?
Please do not start with idiotic comments about the youths fed up because they cannot find Jobs. This is the sort of reasons why they will not get a Job because of always thinking of how to pull one up on others.
It was very dangerous for known grown up person that are well known in public to try to say that the other criminal minded kids that did the vandalism was due to them being bored because they did not get employment. You know who you are mr. artist.
Stop that kind of rhetoric. Some kids just want to act like criminals. They have no good intentions and can only be assisted by father like figures that will not tolerate the rude behaviour.
Most of these kids have hard working parents and have no need for anything.
U r right, these people is just bad, bring back the belt an hard labor
Yes please
Shit families strike again
I understand that there’s is video, from this victim’s security camera. Also, from another home nearby. Why doesn’t the police release that video to the public????!!!! On top of that, it is understood that the individual is well know to the criminal justice system. So this should/could be an easy one to solve!!!
Good for you lady!
No it was not. It must been horrible to find someone in your house at 230am and have to fight with them. Repeat burglars need to get 10 years minimum.
As if this incident is some trivial matter. I am sure she was terrified and acted on adrenaline.