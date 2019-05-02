Woman fights off North Side home invader

(CNS): Police are appealing for information following a home invasion in North Side early Wednesday morning. Around 2:30am a woman at home with her children found a man in the house who was attempting to take a handbag. However, the woman tackled the stranger and a struggle ensued, during which she was able to retrieve the bag but sustained a minor injury. The man fled the residence on foot in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God.

Police described the would-be burglar as just 5’ tall, of brown complexion, wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information on the incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Frank Sound area early yesterday morning is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

