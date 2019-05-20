West Bay woman denies stabbing charges

(CNS): Arthurlyn Diane Ebanks (49) from West Bay has denied stabbing another woman during a violent encounter in the district earlier this month. When she appeared in Grand Court Friday, Ebanks pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent in connection with an altercation at around 2:00am on Saturday, 4 May, close to Kelly’s Bar on Birch Tree Hill Road. The victim received a serious stab wound to her hand that required surgery. Ebanks was bailed to return to court for trial in September.

