Woman arrested in fatal Brac hit-and-run

(CNS): Police have confirmed that officers have arrested a 28-year-old woman from Cayman Brac on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The woman was arrested over a week ago, on 8 May, in relation to the fatal incident on 22 March on Watering Place Road near to La Esperanza bar. Mitchell Marvin Ryan (55), also from the Brac, was found dead in the road at around 4:00 that morning, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run. The woman suspected of causing his death and leaving the scene has been bailed as the inquiry continues, police said.

Category: Local News