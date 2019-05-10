What is my recourse for a consumer complaint?

I’ve been dealing with a store clerk for over a month now about an unravelling designer bag that is still under the designer’s warranty. The clerk has told me the manager is dealing with my complaint however the manager has not responded to me or returned any of my requests for her to call me. I’m not entirely certain that the clerk has passed my complaint to her manager at all, and I have no way to contact the manager of the store directly – as all calls go through the clerk. Is there anything I can do?

