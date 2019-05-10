West Bay man arrested after police pursuit

(CNS): A 38-year-old man from West Bay was arrested Friday on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic offenses, following a police chase along South Sound Road around 3pm. Police said that officers tried to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens but the driver failed to stop, so he was followed by the officers. But shortly afterwards the driver collided with a marked police vehicle and came to a stop at the junction of Denham Thompson Way and South Church Street.

No one was hurt and only minor damage was done to the vehicles. The man is now in custody pending further investigations, police said.

 

Crime, Police

