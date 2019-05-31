Do visitors still need to get temporary driving permits?

For many years visitors to the Cayman Islands have been required to purchase a temporary driver’s permit in order to rent and/or drive a vehicle. In most cases the visitors purchased the temporary permits from the car rental agency. Recently I have read online that the temporary driver’s permit is no longer required in Cayman and that the rental agencies are no longer collecting fees for the permits. However, the website for the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing currently states that visitors to the Cayman Islands ARE required to purchase a temporary driver’s permit.

Would you please clarify the current licence/permit requirements (and fees, if any) for visitors planning to rent a car and drive while in the Cayman Islands?

