Visitor dies swimming off South Church street

(CNS): Robert Barron (77) from Colorado, USA, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after he was pulled from the water and medics were unable to revive him. Emergency services received a report around 4pm that a man had got in trouble while swimming off South Church Street. People in the area at the time had helped him to shore and performed CPR until medics arrived, but Barron remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, police said. This is the seventh person to lose their life in local waters this year.

Category: Local News