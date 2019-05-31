Verification of petition raises fear of retribution

(CNS): Public sector workers who signed the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on the government’s proposed cruise berthing facility have raised concerns that during the verification process they will be intimidated into withdrawing their support. Concerns were raised at a public meeting Thursday that once government sees the names of the more than 5,300 people who signed, some could face retribution for opposing government policy and triggering Cayman’s first ever people’s national vote.

However, Wesley Howell, the supervisor of elections, confirmed to CNS that once the Elections Office receives the petition, no one but his staff will see it until the 5,289 voters needed to trigger the referendum have been verified.

Howell confirmed that no one from the elected arm of government or their staff will be involved in the verification process, which could take several weeks; no names or numbers will be revealed to anyone except the Elections Office staff who will be doing the work to check that the signatures on the petition are genuine and signed by qualified voters on the electoral register.

He explained that once he gets the original petition books, he will begin a leave of absence from his primary role as the chief officer in the premier’s ministry in order to perform his job as elections supervisor, which falls under the governor’s office.

Howell explained that it is the governor’s office that will seek the supplementary appropriations necessary to cover the costs of verification and he has already asked them to make that request. Then, if a national poll is triggered, the funding for that referendum will also be appropriated by the governor.

At a lively public meeting where around 100 people came out to hear about the next steps in the eight-month campaign to trigger a national vote on the port, Howell explained the process and tried to reassure people that the deputy governor had said that, in accordance with civil service policy, government workers not involved in the relevant policy areas could sign the petition without concern.

Roy Tatum, the premier’s political adviser, who said he was at the meeting in his own capacity and not on behalf of government, also sought to assure the audience that the government was not looking to pressure anyone into withdrawing their signature.

“There is no need for people to worry, I have not seen anything like that happen,” Tatum told the audience, despite claims that it was already happening.

Linda Clark, a leading member of the campaign and local environmental activist, pointed out that Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie had been banned from attending the meeting that evening to talk about the environmental impact assessment and the Baird report.

Her absence had caused concern because not only was it evidence of the government’s efforts to thwart what the campaigners were doing but it meant that people were not able to get answers to technical questions about what will be a critical part of the decision process once the referendum campaign is underway.

Johann Moxam, another campaign organiser, said that there was “likely to be significant politricks” happening in regards to the petition. He warned that the campaign was going to be a hard battle with many road blocks likely to be thrown in the way, such as government denying that the issue of the port is a matter of national importance and the manipulation of the question.

But Moxam urged voters to stick by their support of the petition and if they were intimidated to report and expose that harassment and tell the media as well.

He stressed that the petition was not anti-port or anti-government but pro-democracy, giving people a chance to tell their government whether or not they wanted it to press on with the port project. Given that this will be the biggest, most complex and costly, as well as the most environmentally destructive public project in Cayman’s history, it was an issue that had to be decided by all Caymanians, he added.

The next steps now include the campaigners securing legal support and having the entire petition copied and notarized before they hand over the original books containing around 5,500 names to the Elections Office.

That is set to happen on Friday, 7 June, after the campaigners have met with the governor, when the verification process will begin. That will include the Elections Office calling voters and going door to door. But to help expedite the process, voters who have signed are urged to go to the Elections Office once the petition is in to self-verify.

The independent verification process of the petition signatures that the Elections Office will conduct is in accordance with the constitutional requirements under Section 90 and Section 70 (1) (b). The aim is to check that the provided referendum signatures correspond with the current electoral register and to validate each signature.

Once the office confirms that, the process moves to the political arm of government and the Cabinet, which will consider constitutional provisions and if the government is satisfied that those requirements are met, a bill will be drafted to support the referendum, officials said in a release from the Elections Office Thursday.

Once a bill is drafted, it will go to the Legislative Assembly for passage and then will be gazetted. The governor will then appoint the returning officers and issue the referendum writ. The referendum voting and counting process will follow a similar process to that of a general election, including postal and mobile voting, and a polling day in all 19 electoral districts from 7am to 6pm.

Howell confirmed that there has been a recent increase in new voters coming in to register. This will be reflected in the next election list, which will come out in July. The names of those who register now will not appear on the list until October.

Although no date has been set, activists are urging people who want to take part in the referendum to go to the Elections Office and register as soon as possible to make sure they are on the electoral roll before the referendum is called.

Check back to CNS next week for more on the what to expect as government prepares to do battle with the campaign and what activists plan to do to keep the referendum on the right track.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics