Prime Minister quits in the face of Brexit failure

(CNS): British Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservative party, has quit the job, as the country’s political scene implodes over Brexit. The UK’s second female leader will step down on 7 June, paving the way for a leadership battle the following week against the backdrop of deep political divisions in the Tory party over Brexit. Announcing her decision in an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street, May said she had done her best to deliver Brexit and regretted that she had not been able to do so. She said it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

As she delivered what became a tearful resignation statement, she said had worked to honour the result of the EU referendum.

“I feel as certain today as I did three years ago that in a democracy, if you give people a choice you have a duty to implement what they decide. I have done my best to do that,” she said, adding that she had done everything she could to convince parliament to back her deal.

“Sadly, I have not been able to do so. I tried three times. I believe it was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high. But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort,” she said.

“It is, and will always remain, a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit. It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum. To succeed, he or she will have to find consensus in Parliament where I have not. Such a consensus can only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise,” the departing PM said.

As she ended the speech outlining what she felt were her achievements, she said it had been “the honour of my life” to hold the job as the second “but certainly not the last” female prime minister.

The Conservative Party is now expected to begin the leadership campaign quickly. The names of nominated candidates will go to Julian Smith, the current Conservative chief whip.

If multiple names are put forward, a series of ballots will be held among MPs until just just two nominees remain. Those two nominees will then go to a wider ballot of the Conservative Party membership, with the winner becoming the new leader and, for the time being, prime minister.

The first candidate to declare his intention was Boris Johnson and he starts as the bookies’ favourite in what is very likely to be a very crowded race. Esther McVey, Rory Stewart and Jeremy Hunt have all declared their intentions to run but many more are expected to throw their hats in the ring over the next few days.

Related

Category: Local News