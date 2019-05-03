UK MPs declare climate emergency

(CNS): Members of the UK parliament have backed a motion brought by the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, declaring an environmental emergency. The House of Commons declaration comes on the heels of mass protests in London by grassroots environmental group Extinction Rebellion. While the parliamentary support for the declaration is not legally binding on the British government, it was described by the Labour leader as “a huge step forward” that could trigger a wave of “action from parliaments and governments around the globe”.

“We pledge to work as closely as possible with countries that are serious about ending the climate catastrophe and make clear to US President Donald Trump that he cannot ignore international agreements and action on the climate crisis,” he said.

Labour’s motion also calls on the government to aim to achieve net-zero emissions before 2050 and for ministers to outline urgent proposals to restore the UK’s natural environment and deliver a “zero waste economy” within the next six months.

In a statement about the motion, Extinction Rebellion said, “This is the first step in the government telling the truth about the climate and ecological emergency. Pressure on politicians will now increase as nothing but decisive action will suffice.”

During the debate Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove said the government recognised that “the situation we face is an emergency”, but stopped short of officially declaring one himself.

“Five of the warmest years that this planet has endured have happened since 2010,” he told the Commons. “The consequences for all of us are visible. While statistics can sometimes be abstract and the impact can seem distant, we can all know that as individual citizens and as parents that the next generation will face the consequences if we do no take action now to deal with climate change.”

