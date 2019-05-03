UK MPs declare climate emergency
(CNS): Members of the UK parliament have backed a motion brought by the opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, declaring an environmental emergency. The House of Commons declaration comes on the heels of mass protests in London by grassroots environmental group Extinction Rebellion. While the parliamentary support for the declaration is not legally binding on the British government, it was described by the Labour leader as “a huge step forward” that could trigger a wave of “action from parliaments and governments around the globe”.
“We pledge to work as closely as possible with countries that are serious about ending the climate catastrophe and make clear to US President Donald Trump that he cannot ignore international agreements and action on the climate crisis,” he said.
Labour’s motion also calls on the government to aim to achieve net-zero emissions before 2050 and for ministers to outline urgent proposals to restore the UK’s natural environment and deliver a “zero waste economy” within the next six months.
In a statement about the motion, Extinction Rebellion said, “This is the first step in the government telling the truth about the climate and ecological emergency. Pressure on politicians will now increase as nothing but decisive action will suffice.”
During the debate Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove said the government recognised that “the situation we face is an emergency”, but stopped short of officially declaring one himself.
“Five of the warmest years that this planet has endured have happened since 2010,” he told the Commons. “The consequences for all of us are visible. While statistics can sometimes be abstract and the impact can seem distant, we can all know that as individual citizens and as parents that the next generation will face the consequences if we do no take action now to deal with climate change.”
A climate emergency! RUN for your lives!!!
9:56, I Agree, climate cults are very popular these days and anyone with a mature brain, should naturally question any group called _Extinction Rebellion_.
This narrative is right out of a sci-fi movie, since there is not ONE credible and peer reviewed scientific article that suggests the climate on the earth is about to create human extinction. This is pure hysteria and total pseudoscience.
Let me expose you to actual facts, as this seems to be an extremely scarce commodity these days, especially in the face of all of the emotional and irrational climate hysterics.
FACT #1: Current Co2 levels are approximately 405 PPM
FACT #2: Coral reefs began to strive around 250 million years ago, some estimates as old as 500 million years ago between the Paleozoic period and the Mesozoic period.
FACT #3: Co2 levels during these periods were between 5000 PPM and 7000 PPM. And coral strived. The narrative that today’s rising Co2 levels is causing the ocean to become more acidic and killing off coral by bleaching is complete BS. There are huge amounts of other factors that can cause coral death besides “climate change” which is very likely the real cause of any current coral death.
FACT #4: Co2 level rises LAG warming by between 200-700 years. This means: First the temperature of the earth rises, THEN atmospheric Co2 levels increases. The false narrative that Co2 causes glbal temperature to rise, is FALSE at the very least, not scientifically proven *at all*. But rest assures the leftist digital bullies are busy rejigging these facts to ensure their narrative is protected, be damned real science and the facts.
FACT #5: Man made climate change does not follow the scientific method. It is the *opinion* (called the consensus) of leftist scientists funded by carbon taxes.
FACT #6: There are Hundreds of actual climate scientists, geologists, physicists and other scientific Nobel prize winners that DO NOT agree with man-made global warming and climate change (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAR0Oi4L0Om4F26uwpANgCg). Leftists advocacy groups and blog sites will try to attack and discard YouTube channels like this via ad hominem dissention, but what they won’t tell you, is that these YouTube video’s are actually showing videos of *real scientists*, not the opinions of some irrelevant YouTubers.
FACT #7: Man-made climate change and global warming is driven by a political mission NOT a scientific one. This is evident by the refusal to debate the issue, rather some of the extreme left is calling to prosecute any “Climate Deniers”. Agree with us, or else…. Does this sound familiar?
FACT #8: Co2 IS PLANT FOOD: What you were originally taught in biology class in schools, 20+ years ago was right. Co2 is plant food and plant strives in higher Co2 environment. This PROVEN FACT is being corrupted be leftists from every direction. The internet, in schools, the leftists scientific communities etc. but here is still a glimmer of truth available (for now until they are taken offline by leftists): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgLGCH9ErVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jODIYw_5A40
Even cannabis growers are forced to accept this fact: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ild3ZFylamM
The reality is that the climate cults out there have an army of leftist digital data falsifiers. This was made evident by Climate Gate 1 and 2. (Which they have also been busy blurring the facts of these scandals to protect their leftist narratives).
Here are some of the real reasons climate change is so important to these leftist fraudsters. When you do further research into the underlying causes of this climate hysterics pushed by groups like Extinction Rebellion, you will find that:
1- These people are ALL politically driven leftists, and agenda driven besides climate research. What I mean by that is you will find that these people are ALSO very active with other leftwing agendas, like abortion, income inequality, social justice, gay/transgender marriage, anti-Christian agendas and propaganda, etc. etc.
2- There are trillions globally being generated in carbon taxes and hundreds of billions are being redistributed to these climate researchers (319 Billion in the USA alone in “Climate Research”). Do you think it’s in their interested to NOT find man made climate change? No…
3- Because this is a leftist agenda, you will find these people to be anti-capitalists and pro socialists and to some extent full blown communists (see http://www.cpusa.org – Communist Party USA). http://www.cpusa.org/?ssearch=climate+change&fq=any&sort=score&order=desc&submit=Submit
Bet you didn’t know that did you..?
Climate Carbon taxes allows world socialists to redistribute income on a global scale (and funding themselves handsomely in the process), also to punish wealthy countries through reparations and increasing regulatory carbon taxes. You won’t see them trying to get China or India to pay, but they are effective throughout the USA and Europe where they can actually force their guilt driven bullshit on everyone.
4- These people are Anti-Critical-Thinking: “Critical thinking is the analysis of facts to form a judgment.[1] This generally include the rational, skeptical, unbiased analysis, or evaluation of factual evidence.”
So comparing anyone skeptical of the notion that humans are transforming the climate into a global extinction crisis, to flat-earthers; and while suggests prosecuting people who “Deny Climate Change” is definitely NOT critical thinking. That’s a religious cult.
5- Climate Change is driven by Social Justice, NOT science. Here are a few scholarly articles on this fact. https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=social+justice+climate+change&hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart
Bottom line, either think for yourself, or be a pigeon for the left to use politically.
Facts? What makes your perspective fact? Over 90% of climate scientists agree but because you found a few that don’t that means everybody else is wrong? I agree that critical thinking is important and I hope that people use it when reading posts like this. You clearly don’t even understand the definition of the word “fact” but you expect people to trust you on your understanding of climate change? You brush off consensus and say there are no peer reviewed studies when there are literally thousands. You’re either misinformed or willfully spreading ignorance.
Political opportunism; this is the party that’s still whining about the coal mines closing!
the cayman compass won’t like this…
Adults won’t take climate change seriously. So the youth is forced to strike.
I fully and unconditionally support the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.
The UK Parliament agrees on something
