Two men stabbed during Saturday night fight

(CNS): Two men were stabbed during a fight on Saturday evening in downtown George Town. The Royal Cayman Island Police Service said Sunday morning that the men were both recovering in hospital and that two other men were in police custody, having been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the altercation took place on Edward Street, close to the George Town Library, at around 7:40pm. One of the injured men was taken to hospital by an ambulance called to the scene while the second man turned up at the police station on Elgin Avenue, from where he was taken to hospital. Neither of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect to be arrested was a 22-year-old resident of George Town. A 53-year-old man from Bodden Town later turned himself into the police at the George Town Police Station.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

