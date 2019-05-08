Tourism minister denies signing port deal

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has denied that the government has entered into any premature deals with contractors bidding on the controversial cruise berthing development in George Town. As speculation mounted in recent weeks that the ministry has already given the nod to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to take on the proposed project, the minister said the rumours were “completely untrue”, as he asked the public to ignore the claims.

“As minister of tourism, with the responsibility for overseeing the development of the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facility project, I can confirm that neither the Major Project Office nor the Cayman Islands Government have entered into any deal with any company bidding to design, build, finance and maintain the piers,” he said in a short release.

The minister stated that in November three bidders were invited by government to prepare and submit final tenders to design, build, finance and maintain the project, and the procurement was in the final stages. Only when all of the bids have been received and evaluated will the successful bidder be selected and announced, he said.

However, it is widely believed, as a result of leaks, that only CHEC and a local consortium known as Verdent Isle remain in the running after the third bidder pulled out of the process.

Describing some of the speculation about the project as “nothing more than deliberate gossip and untruths… as part of an ongoing campaign to …confuse the public”, the minister said he had addressed similar false rumours in August.

“It is unfortunate that I have to address them again in response to persons whose agenda seems intent on derailing this project by any means possible,” he said. “As every significant milestone in the process has been achieved, the public has been kept informed either by my ministry or the honourable premier. We will continue to provide updates on the project’s progress and urge the public to disregard information on the cruise berthing project that does not originate from official government channels.”

But the government has not been very transparent where this project is concerned.

General and regular press enquiries made by CNS and other media organisations are routinely ignored and the campaigners behind the bid to secure a people-initiated referendum campaign are also still waiting for answers to a catalog of questions, such as details of the jobs government insists will be created by the project and the financing model.

CNS is still waiting for confirmation about information we received relating to the new design of the pier layout (see graphic right), which is important because the final design will dictate the amount of damage that the coral reefs, wrecks and other marine life in the George Town harbour will sustain if this costly development is allowed to go ahead.

Meanwhile, the government has not yet responded to the letter sent by the referendum campaigners warning the CIG not to sign any deals because the petition is now just a few hundred verified signatures short of the required 5,289 voters’ names needed to trigger the national poll.

